2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.