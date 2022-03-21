Menu
2019 Honda Civic

81,142 KM

Details Features

$25,058

+ tax & licensing
$25,058

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

  1. 8819240
$25,058

+ taxes & licensing

81,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8819240
  • Stock #: P10911
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F56KH011553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,142 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-XXXX

905-547-7726

