2019 Honda CR-V

9,529 KM

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Atlas Automotive

647-204-4333

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Atlas Automotive

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

647-204-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

9,529KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751514
  • Stock #: 790
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H29KH121848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 790
  • Mileage 9,529 KM

Vehicle Description

certified finance available  

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Atlas Automotive

2015 Subaru BRZ 2dr ...
 34,694 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Insight CVT
 38,099 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-3 GT A...
 33,979 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Atlas Automotive

Atlas Automotive

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

647-204-4333

