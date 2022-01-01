Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

21,854 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Preferred 2.4 ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED

Location

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

21,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8136484
  • Stock #: A0H1540
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD5KH051550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 21,854 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, no accidents, super low kms, balance of factory warranty , back up camera , heated seats , apple car play, competitive finance rates and all trades are welcome. Call for a test drive today

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

