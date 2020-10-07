Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

31,161 KM

Details Description

$32,975

+ tax & licensing
TRAILHAWK ELITE | LEATHER | NAV | PANO ROOF |

TRAILHAWK ELITE | LEATHER | NAV | PANO ROOF |

Location

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

31,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6148758
  • Stock #: D20005A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBN4KD196712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,161 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED TRAILHAWK ELITE!!! SAFETY TEC!!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!!TRAILER TOW GROUP!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS!!! 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 4x4 equipped with the 2.0L turbo engine and 9 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include premium leather trimmed bucket seats, safetyTec group, trailer tow group, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, navigation, apple carplay, android auto, ventilated front seats, blind spot detection, remote start system, bluetooth, front and rear park assist, hands free power tailgate, and alpine sound system! This one owner Trailhawk is accident free, comes fully certified, and balance of factory warranty remains!!

