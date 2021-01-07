Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

15,209 KM

Details

$28,975






TRAILHAWK | GOLD PLUS WARRANTY | NAV |



TRAILHAWK | GOLD PLUS WARRANTY | NAV |

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

15,209 KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557410
  • Stock #: D21028A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB7KT628049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,209 KM

Vehicle Description

GOLD PLUS EXTENDED WARRANTY TILL 100K!!! COLD WEATHER GROUP!!! NAVIGATION!!! LOW KM'S!!! ONE OWNER!!! 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4x4 equipped with the 2.4L Multi-Air engine and 9 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include cold weather group, premium cloth/leather trim bucket seats, navigation, black roof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, bluetooth, backup camera, remote start system, heated seats, and skid plates. This one owner Compass is accident free, comes fully certified, and is finished in white clear coat. Balance of GOLD PLUS extended warranty remains until March 5, 2024 or 100,000km and includes 13 no charge synthetic oil changes!!

