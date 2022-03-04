$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Soul
EV Ev Luxury
49,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8607185
- Stock #: P10887
- VIN: KNDJX3AE7K7037908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,708 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
