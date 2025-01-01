Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Equipment Group 300A, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lincoln NAUTILUS Climate Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Revel Audio System w/HD Radio, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21 Premium Painted Ultra-Bright, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.<br><br>Black<br>2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4D Sport Utility<br>V6 8-Speed Automatic<br>AWD<p></p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

120,363 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve V6 AWD LEATHER PANO ROOF CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13051211

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve V6 AWD LEATHER PANO ROOF CERTIFIED

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 13051211
  2. 13051211
  3. 13051211
  4. 13051211
  5. 13051211
  6. 13051211
  7. 13051211
  8. 13051211
  9. 13051211
  10. 13051211
  11. 13051211
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,363KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LP9KBL47671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # A250822
  • Mileage 120,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Equipment Group 300A, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lincoln NAUTILUS Climate Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Revel Audio System w/HD Radio, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21''' Premium Painted Ultra-Bright, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Black
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4D Sport Utility
V6 8-Speed Automatic
AWD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve V6 AWD LEATHER PANO ROOF CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve V6 AWD LEATHER PANO ROOF CERTIFIED 120,363 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD SUNROOF LEATHER CREW CAB CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2022 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD SUNROOF LEATHER CREW CAB CERTIFIED 117,008 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE LOW KMS ONE OWNER CERTIFIED! for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE LOW KMS ONE OWNER CERTIFIED! 42,964 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2019 Lincoln Nautilus