2019 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve V6 AWD LEATHER PANO ROOF CERTIFIED
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # A250822
- Mileage 120,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Equipment Group 300A, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lincoln NAUTILUS Climate Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Revel Audio System w/HD Radio, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21''' Premium Painted Ultra-Bright, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Black
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4D Sport Utility
V6 8-Speed Automatic
AWD
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Call Dealer
+ taxes & licensing>
905-388-6396