2019 Mazda CX-3

10,947 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
GS

Location

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

10,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6729449
  • Stock #: LT1080
  • VIN: JM1DKFC74K0433492

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,947 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, LOCAL VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION ** 2019 MAZDA CX-3 GS - ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED  SEATS ,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC OFF HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC RAIN SENSING WIPERS, LED HEADLIGHTS, 16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, SMART BRAKE SUPPORT(SBS) AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Price + HST 

All trades are welcome
Balance of Mazda's UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY if applicable
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected
7 Day exchange policy * See dealer for details
No Payment For 90 Days is a deferral program and may not apply to all model years and finance terms* See dealer for details

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

