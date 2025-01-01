Menu
Zens Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing 
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
Blind Sport Monitoring
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Sports mode
Push to start
Back up camera
Heated Seats
Remote Start
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
USB
Remote key-less entry

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

157,219 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *REMOTE START, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS*

12663582

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *REMOTE START, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,219KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBPAB76KM104851

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,219 KM

Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing 
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
Blind Sport Monitoring
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Sports mode
Push to start
Back up camera
Heated Seats
Remote Start
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
USB
Remote key-less entry

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Automatic High Beams

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2019 Mazda MAZDA3