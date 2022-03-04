Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

39,844 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

GT

Location

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

39,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8514674
  • Stock #: LT1211
  • VIN: JM1BPBDM1K1125700

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,844 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

