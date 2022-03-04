$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
39,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8514674
- Stock #: LT1211
- VIN: JM1BPBDM1K1125700
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,844 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8