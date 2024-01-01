$19,700+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV ONLY 48000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
48,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1cp5cu2kl533271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,620 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner, only 48000km,accident free, cash and finance price the same,back-up camera, heated seats, alloys,safety included, no added fees, excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
