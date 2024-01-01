Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1 owner, only 48000km,accident free, cash and finance price the same,back-up camera, heated seats, alloys,safety included, no added fees, excellent condition</p>

2019 Nissan Kicks

48,620 KM

Details Description Features

$19,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV ONLY 48000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV ONLY 48000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1723830871
  2. 1723830874
  3. 1723830879
  4. 1723830883
  5. 1723830887
  6. 1723830891
  7. 1723830895
  8. 1723830898
  9. 1723830902
  10. 1723830906
  11. 1723830909
  12. 1723830912
  13. 1723830916
  14. 1723830919
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1cp5cu2kl533271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,620 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, only 48000km,accident free, cash and finance price the same,back-up camera, heated seats, alloys,safety included, no added fees, excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD ONLY 46000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD ONLY 46000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 46,003 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla 4 DR S MODEL,SUNROOF for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla 4 DR S MODEL,SUNROOF 209,049 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L,AWD,ONLY 53000KM,1 OWNER for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L,AWD,ONLY 53000KM,1 OWNER 53,455 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,700

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks