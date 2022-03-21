Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

25,045 KM

Details Features

$25,229

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,229

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

  1. 8819237
  2. 8819237
Contact Seller

$25,229

+ taxes & licensing

25,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8819237
  • Stock #: P10912
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU9KL524373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10912
  • Mileage 25,045 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Intermittent Wipers
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Hamilton

2011 Volkswagen Jetta
213,479 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 81,142 KM
$25,058 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks
25,045 KM
$25,229 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7726

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory