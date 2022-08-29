2019 NISSAN VERSA NOTE!

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 2 7 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9024127

9024127 Stock #: 5765

5765 VIN: 3N1CE2CP0KL363586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,277 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

