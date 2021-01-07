Menu
2019 RAM 1500

41,544 KM

Details Description

$54,975

+ tax & licensing
Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

REBEL | PANO ROOF | LEVEL 2 GRP |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

41,544KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536784
  • Stock #: D21012A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLTXKN789536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D21012A
  • Mileage 41,544 KM

Vehicle Description

EXT WARRANTY TILL 200,000KM!!! ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE SINCE NEW!!! LOADED UP REBEL!!! PANO ROOF!!! LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP!!! NAVIGATION!!! 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4 equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include level 2 equipment group, bucket seats, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote proximity keyless entry, power driver seat, 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer, 8.4 inch touch screen display, sport performance hood, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start system, blind spot and cross path detection, class IV hitch, front and rear park assist, android auto, apple carplay, backup camera, bluetooth, trailer brake control, spray-in bedliner, and black/red interior. This one owner RAM is accident free, comes fully certified, and has a GOLD + PWTRN EXTENDED WARRANTY TILL 200,000KM!!

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

