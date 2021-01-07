+ taxes & licensing
905-312-0090
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
EXT WARRANTY TILL 200,000KM!!! ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE SINCE NEW!!! LOADED UP REBEL!!! PANO ROOF!!! LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP!!! NAVIGATION!!! 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4 equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include level 2 equipment group, bucket seats, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote proximity keyless entry, power driver seat, 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer, 8.4 inch touch screen display, sport performance hood, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start system, blind spot and cross path detection, class IV hitch, front and rear park assist, android auto, apple carplay, backup camera, bluetooth, trailer brake control, spray-in bedliner, and black/red interior. This one owner RAM is accident free, comes fully certified, and has a GOLD + PWTRN EXTENDED WARRANTY TILL 200,000KM!!
