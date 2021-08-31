Menu
2019 RAM 1500

31,941 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport SPORT 4X4! NAVIGATION! CREW CAB!

2019 RAM 1500

Sport SPORT 4X4! NAVIGATION! CREW CAB!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7688767
  • Stock #: 00H1464
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLTXKN837326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,941 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


Sport HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Tow Package, Leather Interior, level kit, tire package, 12" Touchscreen, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Alloy wheels, Alpine Leather & Sound Group, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bucket Seats, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Front Heated Seats, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Front Ventilated Seats, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, USB Mobile Projection.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

