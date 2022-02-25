$43,995+ tax & licensing
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
1-888-793-5753
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Car Nation Canada
1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
1-888-793-5753
25,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8450505
- Stock #: HN3573A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LG8KS672532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 25,212 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Mazda of Hamilton
1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8