2019 RAM 1500

63,971 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
Classic ST

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

63,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595128
  • Stock #: NR22006A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8KS607193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Automatic

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

