$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Hamilton
905-547-7726
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic ST
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8595128
- Stock #: NR22006A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT8KS607193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,971 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8