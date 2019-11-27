2019 Toyota Camry

This vehicle comes complete will a full Red Hill Toyota Certification including: Guaranteed minimum of 50% remaining tread life on tires

Guaranteed minimum of 50% life remaining on brakes

Full lube, oil, and filter change

New wiper blades

Wheel locks

59 Point Ontario Safety Standards Certificate

Carfax Canada vehicle history report.

Full mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning

Executive detailing

1 year tire and rim road hazard warranty with coverage up to $5000

A minimum of a 3 month/6,000 km limited powertrain warranty.

Invitation to new owners clinic.

Referral program: Earn money when your friends and family shop with us!

Extended warranties and loan protections are available.

Access to the best financing options across all major financial institutions. Why buy a car anywhere but Red Hill Toyota?

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.