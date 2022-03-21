$24,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Red Hill Toyota
2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8
905-561-4881
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
49,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8672855
- Stock #: 19195A
- VIN: 2T1BURHE7KC187795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,134 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
