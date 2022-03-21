$43,970+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$43,970
+ taxes & licensing
56,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8972140
- Stock #: P10946
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH5KS598386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P10946
- Mileage 56,625 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
rear air
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
8 speed automatic
