2019 Toyota Highlander

$43,970 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 6 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8972140

8972140 Stock #: P10946

P10946 VIN: 5TDJZRFH5KS598386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P10946

Mileage 56,625 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

