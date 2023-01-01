Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

50,385 KM

Details Description Features

$37,200

+ tax & licensing
$37,200

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

TRAIL,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 50000KM

TRAIL,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 50000KM

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

50,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069458
  • VIN: 2t3j1rfv3kw048356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,385 KM

Vehicle Description

loaded trail model,accident free,only 50000km, safety included,no added fees or charges,excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

