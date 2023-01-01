$37,200+ tax & licensing
$37,200
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 50000KM
Location
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
50,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10069458
- VIN: 2t3j1rfv3kw048356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,385 KM
Vehicle Description
loaded trail model,accident free,only 50000km, safety included,no added fees or charges,excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
