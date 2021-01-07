Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

37,609 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 7 passenger leather pano roof navi awd

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 7 passenger leather pano roof navi awd

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 6462087
  2. 6462087
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6462087
  • Stock #: 00H1181
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX2KM028061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 37,609 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


Highline 4Motion 2.0L TSI AWD 8-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, fender sound pkg with subwoofer, 7 passenger, digital dash, AWD, 3rd Row Package, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Area View 360, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Lane Assist, Light Assist, Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Split folding rear seat, Wheels: 18" Nizza Alloy.



Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
  • Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
  • Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
  • Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription
  • Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
  • Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2019 Ford Fusion SE ...
 28,143 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 FX4!...
 134,638 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL 3...
 30,973 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory