2020 Audi Q8

40,464 KM

Details Description Features

$75,990

+ tax & licensing
$75,990

+ taxes & licensing

Atlas Automotive

647-204-4333

2020 Audi Q8

2020 Audi Q8

Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro

2020 Audi Q8

Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro

Location

Atlas Automotive

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

647-204-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$75,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,464KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7319360
  Stock #: 676
  VIN: Wa1dvaf17ld007950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified certified available Accident a free one owner vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Atlas Automotive

Atlas Automotive

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

