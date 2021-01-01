Menu
2020 Chevrolet Malibu

30,560 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Atlas Automotive

647-204-4333

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN PREMIER W/2LZ

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN PREMIER W/2LZ

Location

Atlas Automotive

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

647-204-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

30,560KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6370343
  • Stock #: 520
  • VIN: 1g1ze5sx2lf021541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Finance available 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Atlas Automotive

Atlas Automotive

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

647-204-4333

