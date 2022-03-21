2020 Chevrolet Spark

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,500 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 0 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 8801438

8801438 Stock #: A6485

VIN: KL8CD6SA8LC476485

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A6485

Mileage 32,022 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

