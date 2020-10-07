+ taxes & licensing
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
POWER SLIDING DOORS AND LIFTGATE!!! NAVIGATION!!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP!!! FULL STOW N GO!!! 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus FWD equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include backup camera, bluetooth, 6.5 inch touchscreen display, navigation, power sliding doors and liftgate, power driver and passenger seats, single DVD entertainment, driver convenience group, heated steering wheel, rear heat and a/c, rear power window group, and 17 inch aluminum wheels. This Caravan will come fully certified, is accident free, and balance of factory warranty remains!!
