2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

6,230 KM

Details Description

$30,975

+ tax & licensing
$30,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS | LEATHER | DVD | NAV |

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS | LEATHER | DVD | NAV |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$30,975

+ taxes & licensing

6,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6067617
  Stock #: 185862
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG3LR185862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 185862
  • Mileage 6,230 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER SLIDING DOORS AND LIFTGATE!!! NAVIGATION!!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP!!! FULL STOW N GO!!! 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus FWD equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include backup camera, bluetooth, 6.5 inch touchscreen display, navigation, power sliding doors and liftgate, power driver and passenger seats, single DVD entertainment, driver convenience group, heated steering wheel, rear heat and a/c, rear power window group, and 17 inch aluminum wheels. This Caravan will come fully certified, is accident free, and balance of factory warranty remains!!

