2020 Ford Escape

64,131 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD! NAVIGATION! LEATHER!

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD! NAVIGATION! LEATHER!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031718
  • Stock #: A230843
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H63LUA01151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 64,131 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

SEL 1.5L EcoBoost AWD 8-Speed Automatic


| Remote Start, AWD, Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST PKG

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

