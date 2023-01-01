$30,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
SEL AWD! NAVIGATION! LEATHER!
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10031718
- Stock #: A230843
- VIN: 1FMCU9H63LUA01151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 64,131 KM
Vehicle Description
SEL 1.5L EcoBoost AWD 8-Speed Automatic
| Remote Start, AWD, Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST PKG
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9