2020 Ford Escape

11,410 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED

2020 Ford Escape

SE ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8789363
  • Stock #: A220579
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G6XLUB51206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 11,410 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


Recent Arrival!

Odometer is 13298 kilometers below market average!

SE 1.5L EcoBoost FWD 8-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Equipment Group 200A, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

