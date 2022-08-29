2020 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9282874

9282874 Stock #: R0H1872

R0H1872 VIN: 1FMCU9DZ3LUC44152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 64,004 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.