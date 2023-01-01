Menu
2020 Ford F-150

124,611 KM

Details

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0L V8 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0L V8 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10059108
  Stock #: A230054X
  VIN: 1FTEW1E51LKF28282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner

XLT 5.0L V8 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Silver

| Remote Start, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Navigation System, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.



ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

