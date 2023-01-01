$40,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 5.0L V8 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4
Location
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
124,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10059108
- Stock #: A230054X
- VIN: 1FTEW1E51LKF28282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,611 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada One Owner
XLT 5.0L V8 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Silver
| Remote Start, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille, Navigation System, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9