Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

8,588 KM

Details Description Features

$37,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,700

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium LEATHER | NAVIGATION | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium LEATHER | NAVIGATION | CERTIFIED

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 7838643
  2. 7838643
  3. 7838643
  4. 7838643
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,700

+ taxes & licensing

8,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7838643
  • Stock #: A210721
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH2L5121888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A210721
  • Mileage 8,588 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


EcoBoost Premium 2.3L 4-Cylinder DGI Turbocharged DOHC RWD 10-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Leather Interior, 12" LCD Digital Instrument Cluster w/MyColor, 2.3L High Performance Package, 3.55 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Alloy wheels, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Gauge Pack, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Larger Brake Rotors w/4-Piston Fixed Calipers, Larger Radiator, Magnetic Exterior Mirror, Magnetic Raised Blade Decklid Spoiler, Navigation System, Premium Plus Package, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 74,609 KM
$21,949 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 45,407 KM
$29,949 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 71,257 KM
$21,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory