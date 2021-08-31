Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

16,196 KM

Details

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Lariat LARIAT CREW CAB 4X4 CERTIFIED

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

16,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7594987
  • Stock #: 00H1444
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH8LLA83339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,196 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


Lariat EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Leather Interior, 4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control, Black Grille w/Magnetic Surround & Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Heated front seats, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Magnetic Front & Rear Bumper, Magnetic Wheel-Lip Moulding, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Sport Box Decal, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Trailer Tow Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets.

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

