Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

100,334 KM

Details Description

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 11539332
  2. 11539332
  3. 11539332
  4. 11539332
  5. 11539332
  6. 11539332
  7. 11539332
  8. 11539332
  9. 11539332
  10. 11539332
  11. 11539332
  12. 11539332
  13. 11539332
  14. 11539332
  15. 11539332
  16. 11539332
  17. 11539332
  18. 11539332
  19. 11539332
  20. 11539332
  21. 11539332
  22. 11539332
  23. 11539332
  24. 11539332
  25. 11539332
Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,334KM
VIN 1GTP9EED2LZ126065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,334 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX SKY Sport for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX SKY Sport 134,828 KM $14,488 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S 155,330 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta S 203,536 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500