$19,444+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX-SUNROOF-BACKUP CAMERA
2020 Honda Civic
EX-SUNROOF-BACKUP CAMERA
Location
AutoHub
109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3
905-575-2886
$19,444
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,999KM
VIN 2HGFC2F72LH024299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 139,999 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, REMOTE STARTER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW.
Impeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles.
AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DON'T BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTON'S #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME!
All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete CarFax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle for safety, but it also includes thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians.
Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program ONLY ON APPROVED CREDIT.
Please Note-Financing is available on up to 10-year older cars only. The term of financing is from 24 to 96 months, and it is based on year of the car. Older the car lessor the finance term available for the loan by the lenders.
Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara.
AutoHub
109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3
$19,444
AutoHub
905-575-2886
