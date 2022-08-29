$26,995+ tax & licensing
905-962-2226
2020 Honda Civic
EX *BACKUP & SIDE CAMERA, SUNROOF, REMOTE START*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9071212
- VIN: 2HGFC2F77LH008678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Safety features: Forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings, a collision mitigation braking system, a road departure mitigation system, a lane keeping assist system and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow.
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Eco mode
Blind spot assist
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Remote Key starter
Back up camera
Heated seats
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Sunroof
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
