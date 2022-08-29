Menu
2020 Honda Civic

58,879 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

EX *BACKUP & SIDE CAMERA, SUNROOF, REMOTE START*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071212
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77LH008678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Safety features: Forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings, a collision mitigation braking system, a road departure mitigation system, a lane keeping assist system and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow.
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Eco mode
Blind spot assist 
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Remote Key starter
Back up camera
Heated seats
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Sunroof 
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

