2020 Hyundai Sonata

8,760 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Atlas Automotive

647-204-4333

2.5L PREFERRED

Location

Atlas Automotive

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

647-204-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

8,760KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7751511
  Stock #: 791
  VIN: 5NPEG4JA8LH015319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 791
  • Mileage 8,760 KM

Vehicle Description

certified finance available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Atlas Automotive

Atlas Automotive

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

