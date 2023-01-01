$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
86,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9796861
- Stock #: 00H2024
- VIN: KM8J3CA43LU231790
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 00H2024
- Mileage 86,990 KM
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
