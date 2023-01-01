Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

86,990 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
Limited

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

86,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796861
  • Stock #: 00H2024
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43LU231790

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 00H2024
  • Mileage 86,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

