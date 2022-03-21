$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Hamilton
905-547-7726
2020 Kia Forte
2020 Kia Forte
GT
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
8,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8972131
- Stock #: P10947
- VIN: 3KPF44AC4LE234362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P10947
- Mileage 8,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Hamilton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8