2020 Kia Forte

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8972131

8972131 Stock #: P10947

P10947 VIN: 3KPF44AC4LE234362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P10947

Mileage 8,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Exterior Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.