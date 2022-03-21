Menu
2020 Kia Forte5

28,566 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2020 Kia Forte5

2020 Kia Forte5

EX

2020 Kia Forte5

EX

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

28,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8759357
  Stock #: SP23021A
  VIN: KNAF55AC1L5064814

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP23021A
  • Mileage 28,566 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

