2020 Kia Rio

10,297 KM

Details Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2020 Kia Rio

2020 Kia Rio

LX

2020 Kia Rio

LX

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

10,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8972149
  • Stock #: P10938
  • VIN: 3KPA25AD7LE288088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10938
  • Mileage 10,297 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

