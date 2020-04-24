2020 Kia Soul

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
+ taxes & licensing
Back up camera, Heated Front Seats, Android/Apple Car Play, Bluetooth hands free connectivity and more.
At Kia of Hamilton we strive to exceed expectations! With that, we meticulously go through each of our vehicles and double any expectation of safety that the ministry defines. This includes inspecting and repairing the following items:
Check full operation of all features and options equipped
Ensure minimum 50% tread depth
Ensure 50% Brake Pad life
Oil Change
Wiper Blades
All lights are operational
Alignment
Ensure there are no liens
Confirm vehicle drives and shifts as built
No chips or cracks in the windshield
All bushings and control arms are in great condition with no cracks and replaced as required
Full detail throughout to make this vehicle as like-new to you as possible
Former Daily Rental
For more info give us a call @ 905 547 7726. Experience KIA of Hamilton's easy, comfortable and quick Buy Smart Registered Value Program. (BRVP), only License extra. All trades welcome.
Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information.
Prices are plus HST. Please contact the dealership should there be any discrepancies.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8