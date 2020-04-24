Menu
2020 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Back up Camera | Low KM

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,648KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4903788
  • Stock #: P10569
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU7L7024628
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Back up camera, Heated Front Seats, Android/Apple Car Play, Bluetooth hands free connectivity and more.



At Kia of Hamilton we strive to exceed expectations! With that, we meticulously go through each of our vehicles and double any expectation of safety that the ministry defines. This includes inspecting and repairing the following items:



Check full operation of all features and options equipped



Ensure minimum 50% tread depth



Ensure 50% Brake Pad life



Oil Change



Wiper Blades



All lights are operational



Alignment



Ensure there are no liens



Confirm vehicle drives and shifts as built



No chips or cracks in the windshield



All bushings and control arms are in great condition with no cracks and replaced as required



Full detail throughout to make this vehicle as like-new to you as possible





Former Daily Rental



For more info give us a call @ 905 547 7726. Experience KIA of Hamilton's easy, comfortable and quick Buy Smart Registered Value Program. (BRVP), only License extra. All trades welcome.



Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information.



Prices are plus HST. Please contact the dealership should there be any discrepancies.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • CVT

