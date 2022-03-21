$32,740+ tax & licensing
$32,740
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
2020 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
60,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: P10944
- VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7839463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,306 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Panoramic Roof
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
