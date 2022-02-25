Menu
2020 Lincoln Corsair

42,211 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Standard ONE OWNER - NAVIGATION- NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8354220
  • Stock #: A220343
  • VIN: 5LMCJ1D98LUL21895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # A220343
  • Mileage 42,211 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer




Recent Arrival!


Standard 2.0L I4 AWD 8-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, 19" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 60/40 PowerFold Rear Seat w/Power Seatback Release, Ambient Lighting, Convenience Package, Luxury Leather Heated Front Seats, Luxury Package, Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Shade, Power Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

