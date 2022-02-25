$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2020 Lincoln Corsair
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Standard ONE OWNER - NAVIGATION- NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
42,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8354220
- Stock #: A220343
- VIN: 5LMCJ1D98LUL21895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # A220343
- Mileage 42,211 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Recent Arrival!
Standard 2.0L I4 AWD 8-Speed Automatic
One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, 19" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 60/40 PowerFold Rear Seat w/Power Seatback Release, Ambient Lighting, Convenience Package, Luxury Leather Heated Front Seats, Luxury Package, Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Shade, Power Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9