2020 Lincoln Corsair

62,147 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve RESERVE EDITION AWD LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF CERTIFIED

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve RESERVE EDITION AWD LEATHER NAVI SUNROOF CERTIFIED

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9697522
  • Stock #: A220796
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D95LUL09306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # A220796
  • Mileage 62,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Reserve 2.0L I4 AWD 8-Speed Automatic
Black

| Remote Start, Alloy wheels, Elements Package, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

