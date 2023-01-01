2020 Lincoln Corsair

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 1 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9697522

9697522 Stock #: A220796

A220796 VIN: 5LMCJ2D95LUL09306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # A220796

Mileage 62,147 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.