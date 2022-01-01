2020 MINI Cooper Clubman

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 1 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8136217

8136217 Stock #: 4441-T

4441-T VIN: WMWLV5C08L2M96033

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,168 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Cargo shade Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.