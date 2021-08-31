2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
40,271 KM

Details Description Features

AWC

AWC

Location

990 King St East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1C7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • VIN: Ja4aj4aw9lu602074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified certified available 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

