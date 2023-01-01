Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

178,200 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

S , AWD

Location

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10054293
  • Stock #: 371624
  • VIN: jn1bj1cw5lw371624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 371624
  • Mileage 178,200 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cly auto AWD air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth back up camera apple carplay\Android auto power windows power door locks alloy rims key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

