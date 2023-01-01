$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2020 Nissan Qashqai
2020 Nissan Qashqai
S , AWD
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
178,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10054293
- Stock #: 371624
- VIN: jn1bj1cw5lw371624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 371624
- Mileage 178,200 KM
Vehicle Description
4 cly auto AWD air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth back up camera apple carplay\Android auto power windows power door locks alloy rims key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6