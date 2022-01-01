Menu
2020 RAM 1500

52,925 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn**HEMI*REARVIEW CAM**

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn**HEMI*REARVIEW CAM**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,925KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8128063
  • Stock #: 0541
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT3LN260541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,925 KM

Vehicle Description

BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY.  PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

